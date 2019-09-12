'Gully Boy' gets a release in Japan

By Express News Service

Zoya Akthar’s Gully Boy which saw Ranveer Singh play an aspiring rapper will now get a release in Japan. The rap-musical, also starring Alia Bhatt, will hit the screens in Japan next month. An elated Ranveer said that it is a proud moment for team for everyone who has worked in the film.

“I am very happy, very proud that Gully Boy is releasing in Japan. I have never been to Japan but only learnt, heard and seen the most wonderful things about the land of the rising sun. I hope to come there someday,” he said in a statement. Gully boy which was both critically and commercially successful, has its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival (BIFF). Last month, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari had a release in Japan.