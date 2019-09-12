Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's film 'Khaali Peeli' goes on floors
"Khaali Peeli" is set in Mumbai and promises to be a "young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when a boy meets a girl".
MUMBAI: The shooting of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer "Khaali Peeli" has begun, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced.
Ali, who is producing the film, shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday.
"It begins," the producer wrote alongside the clapboard of the project.