Mallika Dua joins season two of Hotstar Special show 'The Office'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Comic-actor Mallika Dua is set to star in the second season of Hotstar Special "The Office".

The new season of the show, which is the official Hindi adaptation of the international series of the same name, starts streaming from September 15 on Hotstar VIP.

Mallika, whose acting credits include web series "The Trip" and "Namastey England", said she enjoyed working on the series.

"I've had a great time working on the show and we couldn't stop laughing during scenes because they were so funny. The show is innately Indian and humorously relatable. Bringing alive the essence of any type of Delhiite is always a fun experience and I hope I have managed to add more quirks to this already mad bunch," the actor said in a statement.

Co-director Bumpy said the team is excited to continue the story of the employees at Wilkins Chawla, and the new staff promises to bring in more laughter. "Season two of 'The Office' delves deeper into everyday situations and explores the nuances of unexpected relationships with its own unique twist, making it a fun watch," he said.

Set in Faridabad, the show chronicles the 9-to-5 lives of the employees at Wilkins Chawla as they navigate through their mundane routine that invariably gives rise to comical situations.

Mukul Chaddha, Gopal Datt and Gauahar Khan will reprise their roles in the 15-episode mockumentary.

The show, co-directed by Rohan Sippy, has been created for Applause Entertainment by BBC Studios India.