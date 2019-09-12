Home Entertainment Hindi

Mallika Dua joins season two of Hotstar Special show 'The Office'

Mallika, whose acting credits include web series "The Trip" and "Namastey England", said she enjoyed working on the series.

Published: 12th September 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Mallika Dua

Comic-actor Mallika Dua (Photo | Mallika Dua Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Comic-actor Mallika Dua is set to star in the second season of Hotstar Special "The Office".

The new season of the show, which is the official Hindi adaptation of the international series of the same name, starts streaming from September 15 on Hotstar VIP.

Mallika, whose acting credits include web series "The Trip" and "Namastey England", said she enjoyed working on the series.

"I've had a great time working on the show and we couldn't stop laughing during scenes because they were so funny. The show is innately Indian and humorously relatable. Bringing alive the essence of any type of Delhiite is always a fun experience and I hope I have managed to add more quirks to this already mad bunch," the actor said in a statement.

READ HERE | The Office India review: Brownie points for accuracy, but magic lost in translation

Co-director Bumpy said the team is excited to continue the story of the employees at Wilkins Chawla, and the new staff promises to bring in more laughter. "Season two of 'The Office' delves deeper into everyday situations and explores the nuances of unexpected relationships with its own unique twist, making it a fun watch," he said.

Set in Faridabad, the show chronicles the 9-to-5 lives of the employees at Wilkins Chawla as they navigate through their mundane routine that invariably gives rise to comical situations.

Mukul Chaddha, Gopal Datt and Gauahar Khan will reprise their roles in the 15-episode mockumentary.

The show, co-directed by Rohan Sippy, has been created for Applause Entertainment by BBC Studios India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Office Mallika Dua Hotstar Mukul Chaddha Gauahar Khan Rohan Sippy
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp