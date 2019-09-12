'Why is he so hot?': Fans go gaga over new pic of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan

By IANS

MUMBAI: A new photograph of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has fans swooning.

Aryan on Thursday uploaded the photograph on Instagram. He wore his classic serious expression as he sat on chair in a dark room in his black sweatshirt and light-coloured pants, sneakers and a pair of round red coloured sunglasses.

The image currently has over 1,00,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.

One fan commented: Legit thought it was Shahrukh. Ugh why is he so hot.

A user asked, why is he always serious.

While another said: Like father like son.

A user said: "Mere naal viyah karlo (marry me)".

Another wrote: I love you.