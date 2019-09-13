Home Entertainment Hindi

New poster of Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' is spooky!

'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship', which will hit the big screens on November 15, is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Published: 13th September 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Vicky Kaushal in 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The second poster of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' was released today, which also happens to be Friday the 13th, a day which is considered to be spooky.

And going by the poster, the film promises to be a scary ride. In the recently released poster, Vicky can be seen trapped underwater in what appears to be a sinking ship with a ghost holding the actor tightly. The 'Raazi' actor can be seen struggling to get out from the half-sunken ship.

Vicky shared the poster on his Instagram account, writing, "Can't get away from the fear, can't get away from the terror. Help me escape #TheHauntedShip on 15th November, 2019 in theatres near you."

The 'Manmarziyaan' actor recently wrapped up shooting of 'Bhoot Part1: The Haunted Ship', which is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh.

He took to social media and wrote, "Rolled our last shot for BHOOT Part 1- The Haunted Ship' and we finally wrap this very special film of ours. Fought many of my own fears through the journey of this Film. Can't wait to spook you all out with this one on #Nov15th. #Bhoot"

Earlier, the makers of the film had released the first look poster of the film. Vicky shared it on his Instagram account. He wrote, "Sink into the world of fear! Presenting #Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship, directed by @bhanu.singh.91. In cinemas 15th November, 2019. @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @dharmamovies."

In the first look poster of the film, the Kaushal dons an extremely spooky look. It features a bloodied hand with long nails which is seen grabbing the 31-year-old's bruised face as he peeks out of a ship's broken window.

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' is slated to hit the big screens on November 15, this year. The horror flick is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Apart from this film, Vicky will also soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar's biopic on Sam Manekshaw and in Karan Johar's 'Takht'. He will also star in 'Sardar Udham Singh', a biopic based on the legendary freedom fighter.

