Home Entertainment Hindi

Did Zaira Wasim miss the premiere of 'The Sky is Pink' at Toronto International Film Festival?

A while ago, netizens assumed that the 'Dangal' fame actress might visit TIFF after PeeCee shared a picture of 'The Sky Is Pink' team with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira.

Published: 14th September 2019 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

sky_is_pink

Rohit Saraf, Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar in 'The Sky is Pink'. (YouTube grab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Zaira Wasim seems to have given the premiere of her upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink' at the Toronto International Film Festival a miss.

Zaira, who recently quit Bollywood citing religious reasons, was at the receiving end of criticism after speculations of the former actress attending the event made rounds on social media.

Priyanka Chopra, who was present at TIFF with the entire cast, shared a picture on her Instagram where she can be seen striking a pose with director Shonali Bose and co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf. However, Zaira cannot be seen in the snap.

"Tonight at Roy Thompson Hall in Toronto we introduce #theskyispink to the world at @tiff_net. What an exhilarating moment...I could not be more proud of this film. Are we going to see you tonight??!!," PeeCee captioned the beautiful click.

A while ago, netizens assumed that the 'Dangal' fame actress might visit TIFF after PeeCee shared a picture of 'The Sky Is Pink' team with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira.

"On my way to @tiff_net today. Can't wait for the rest of the team to join me for the premiere on the 13th. So excited for the amazing early reviews & to share this with the world," Priyanka had written in her previous post.

READ HERE: Who was Aisha Chaudhary, the inspiration behind Priyanka Chopra's 'The Sky is Pink'?

Stating the reason behind her decision, the 18-year-old said she is not happy with her current line of work, which has silently and unconsciously transitioned her "out of imaan".

Though there were many who criticised the young actor's decision to quit, a few Bollywood celebrities supported the teenager and highlighted that it's her personal decision, praising Zaira for her stellar performance in two of her films.

The film 'The Sky is Pink' is based on the story of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. It also follows the love story of a couple spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their daughter.

It marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zaira Wasim The Sky is Pink Priyanka Chopra TIFF 2019 Farhan Akhtar
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp