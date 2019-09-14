Home Entertainment Hindi

I think I sleep walk, keep waking up with bruises, reveals Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's "Pagalpanti" where she stars alongside John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela.

Published: 14th September 2019 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Actress-Ileana-D-Cruz

Actress Ileana D'Cruz. (Photo | File)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Ileana D'Cruz is "almost convinced" that she walks while sleeping at night. The actress further claims she is unable to understand why is she waking up with "mysterious bumps and bruises" on her legs if she is not a sleepwalker.

Ileana took to Twitter to share her concern with her fans on Saturday morning and wrote: "I'm almost entirely convinced that I sleep walk... Almost. Maybe. Probably. There's no other way to explain how I wake up with mysterious bumps and bruises on my legs."

Fans got worried after reading such a post from the Bollywood hottie. While one fan advised her to install a video camera in her bedroom, another fan assumes that the actress is haunted.

Commenting on the actress' post, a user wrote: "Well did you wake up at some other place or on your bed itself where you slept. If it's a different place, then it is sleep walking, otherwise you might be haunted."

Another user wrote: "Could be demon possession #conjuring"

A fan advised the actress to check her mattress and the corners of her bed properly before going to sleep.

Ileana's tweet has left her fans speculating whether the actress is really going through some trouble or is just hinting at a horror film which she has probably signed.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's "Pagalpanti" where she stars alongside John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela.

TAGS
Ileana D'Cruz Pagalpanti sleep walking
