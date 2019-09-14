Home Entertainment Hindi

Mission Mangal crosses Rs 200 crore mark; becomes biggest I-Day release ever

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s Mission Mangal has crossed yet another milestone at the box office.

Published: 14th September 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s Mission Mangal has minted Rs 200 crore at the box-office.

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s Mission Mangal has minted Rs 200 crore at the box-office.

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s Mission Mangal has crossed yet another milestone at the box office. The film has minted Rs 200 crore at the box-office and, in doing so, it has become the most successful Independence Day release of the country.

An elated Akshay expressed his gratitude for fans’ love and credited the entire team for the success. “This is such a lovely creative Bhushan...our film, Mission Mangal just like this jigsaw puzzle came together with every piece fitting in perfectly and with your love & appreciation reached the 200 crores milestone,” he tweeted.

Mission Mangal is also the fourth fastest film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark this year at the box office, the fastest being Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen. Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay) and Tara Shinde (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest space missions in history - the launch of India’s first satellite to Mars.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mission Mangal Mission Mangal box office collection Akshay Kumar Vidya Balan
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp