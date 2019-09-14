Mission Mangal crosses Rs 200 crore mark; becomes biggest I-Day release ever

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s Mission Mangal has crossed yet another milestone at the box office. The film has minted Rs 200 crore at the box-office and, in doing so, it has become the most successful Independence Day release of the country.

An elated Akshay expressed his gratitude for fans’ love and credited the entire team for the success. “This is such a lovely creative Bhushan...our film, Mission Mangal just like this jigsaw puzzle came together with every piece fitting in perfectly and with your love & appreciation reached the 200 crores milestone,” he tweeted.

Mission Mangal is also the fourth fastest film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark this year at the box office, the fastest being Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen. Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay) and Tara Shinde (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest space missions in history - the launch of India’s first satellite to Mars.