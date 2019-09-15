Home Entertainment Hindi

Viacom18 issues statement on 'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush' controversy

The Valmiki community had earlier staged a protest in Punjab during which a youth was shot at but was later operated upon.

Published: 15th September 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush'.

A still from 'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: TV show "Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush" has been mired in controversy for spreading "distorted religious information". Viacom18 has now issued a statement saying that it is not their intention to hurt sentiments of any particular group.

"Ramayana is an epic tale that extols quintessentially Indian values through its nuanced storytelling. 'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush' is our effort to bring to fore this epic through a lens that had not been explored before and thus make it topical in today's day and age across all generations.

"The show draws from various texts, books and scriptures based on Ramayan and it is never our intention to hurt sentiments of any particular group," a Viacom18 spokesperson said in a statement issued on September 14.

ALSO READ: Valmikis in Punjab protest against TV serial 'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush'

"We are closely working with the group and taking their feedback on board. We stay committed to working together to make this a show that Indians across geographies and generations enjoy uninhibited," added the spokesperson.

This comes after Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a show cause notice, dated September 11, to Colors TV for "spreading distorted religious information and also harming the image of Mahrishi Valmiki, causing hurt to their religious sentiments" through "Ram Siya ke Luv Kush".

Singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans have also asked Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to impose a ban on the telecast of the television series for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Valmiki community.

The Valmiki community had earlier staged a protest in Punjab during which a youth was shot at but was later operated upon.

