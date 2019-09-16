Home Entertainment Hindi

I'm on cloud nine: Elli AvrRam on receiving IIEA award

On the work front, Elli AvrRam is now gearing up for the release of the web series 'The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati'. 

Published: 16th September 2019 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam

Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam (Photo | Elli AvrRam Facebook)

By IANS

DUBAI: Actress Elli AvrRam says she is on cloud nine after bagging the Breakthrough Bollywood Artist of 2019 award at the India International Excellence Awards (IIEA) held here.

"I am delighted to have won this award. It feels amazing when your hard work is appreciated and I am grateful to IIEA for honouring me with the 'Breakthrough Bollywood Artist of 2019' award. I am on cloud nine. Thank you IIEA," Elli said.

Lately Elli has been creating waves with the special dance numbers in various films, such as "Chamma chamma" in "Fraud Saiyan", and "Zilla hilela" in "Jabariya Jodi", besides her role in the Netflix series "Typewriter". She also made her presence felt in the teaser of the Tamil movie "Paris Paris" and the Kannada film "Butterfly".

ALSO READ: Bollywood​'s new imported dance queens get their act right

"So far, 2019 has been a great year for me professionally and now winning this award has been like an icing on the cake," she added.

The award function was held on September 14 at Armani Hotel Ballroom, Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

On the work front, Elli is now gearing up for the release of the web series "The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati", which is scheduled to release on September 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Elli AvrRam  IIEA award
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp