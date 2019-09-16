Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranbir Kapoor to partner with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in 'Devil'

'Devil' was first offered to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu who turned it down as he found it too dark.

Published: 16th September 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor

By Express News Service

Ranbir Kapoor, who last portrayed actor Sanjay Dutt’s character in the 2018 biopic titled Sanju, has signed on to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Devil, according to the latest reports.

The film was first offered to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu who turned it down as he found it too dark. 
A source was quoted as saying that Sandeep was eager to work with Mahesh Babu, and vice versa, but when the director narrated the script, Mahesh found “the subject too dark for his taste and for his audience’s tastes.” 

ALSO READ: No wedding bells for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor yet

Ranbir Kapoor is currently occupied with some other projects. He is a part of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, a highly-anticipated mega-budget superhero film, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna slated for release in 2020. 

Ranbir will also be appearing in Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera, an action-adventure period film, set in the 1800s, and co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Ranbir will be seen playing a double role in this film, which is also scheduled for release in 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranbir Kapoor Devil film Sandeep Reddy Vanga
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp