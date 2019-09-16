Ranbir Kapoor to partner with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in 'Devil'

By Express News Service

Ranbir Kapoor, who last portrayed actor Sanjay Dutt’s character in the 2018 biopic titled Sanju, has signed on to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Devil, according to the latest reports.

The film was first offered to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu who turned it down as he found it too dark.

A source was quoted as saying that Sandeep was eager to work with Mahesh Babu, and vice versa, but when the director narrated the script, Mahesh found “the subject too dark for his taste and for his audience’s tastes.”

Ranbir Kapoor is currently occupied with some other projects. He is a part of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, a highly-anticipated mega-budget superhero film, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna slated for release in 2020.

Ranbir will also be appearing in Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera, an action-adventure period film, set in the 1800s, and co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Ranbir will be seen playing a double role in this film, which is also scheduled for release in 2020.