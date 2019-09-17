Home Entertainment Hindi

Kajal Aggarwal visits Taj Mahal for the first time

Kajal Aggarwal flooded her Instagram with photos clicked at the stunning heritage monument where she can be seen striking various poses.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Kajal Aggarwal in Taj Mahal.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal in Taj Mahal. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kajal Aggarwal is visiting the Taj Mahal for the first time and is mesmerised by its beauty.

The actress has flooded her Instagram with photos clicked at the stunning heritage monument where she can be seen striking various poses.

Posting a picture of hers clicked at the Taj Mahal, Kajal wrote: "Upon seeing the #Tajmahal for the first time; I am left mesmerised, spellbound and awestruck by the magnanimity.

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal and Vaibhav pair up again for Venkat Prabhu's web series

"I've heard so much about the captivating beauty of the Taj all my life but experiencing the architecture, acoustics, detailing of the inlays, symmetry and of course the history transported me back in time, leaving an everlasting impression on my mind. Wonder of the world."

The actress, who is being accompanied by her father to the monument also shared a couple of photographs with him. In one photo Kajal can be seen standing behind her father who is sitting on a marble bench.

The 34-year-old shared that her views regarding love have been "carelessly narrow" and she feels it is "short-sighted to view romantic love as a prerequisite to a happy life." Visiting the monument of love has made her think about love in a new way.

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal to don producer’s hat

She captioned: "Witnessing this #symboloflove made me reflect upon this topic, taking this opportunity to share my thoughts: In a culture where we tend to place romantic love on a pedestal, we can easily overlook the dynamic ways to experience love.

There's the depth of close friendships, the sense of belonging in a community, the intensity of an artistic practice, a connection to our work, or any experience that provides companionship, support, self-discovery, and even the feelings of both elation and misery.

But this isn't the common narrative, so for many single people - me included - we can mistakenly think we're not good enough, or feel incomplete without this one, specific type of love.

ALSO READ: No relief for Kajal Aggarwal's 'Paris Paris', Tamil remake of 'Queen'; censor troubles continue

After many years spent berating my own single status, I could see how carelessly narrow my own view of love had been and how short-sighted it is to view romantic love as a prerequisite to a happy life.

For many, being single is not about a lack of options for love, but a choice - a choice to apply a broader definition to love, and see the value in all its forms. (Also, Your happiness depends wholly on you, share that joy and completeness with your partner instead of thrusting the responsibility solely upon them) #enjoyingthesymboloflove #withpeopleilove #myvillage".

Kajal, who is a famous name in Tamil and Telugu film industries has also appeared in Hindi films.

On the work front, she will next be seen in quite a few movies including Tamil flicks "Indian 2", "Suriya 39" and Telugu film "Awe 2". She is also a part of the Sanjay Gupta directed upcoming Hindi film "Mumbai Saga".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taj Mahal Kajal Aggarwal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp