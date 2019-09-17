Home Entertainment Hindi

Your style reflects your personality: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu recently launched its new festive collection of the contemporary ethnic wear brand at DLF Mall of India in Noida.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu (Photo | Taapsee Pannu Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Taapsee Pannu says she likes to experiment with her looks and her personal style personifies independence, confidence and beauty with ease and comfort. The "Pink" star, who is the brand ambassador of Melange by Lifestyle, recently launched its new festive collection of the contemporary ethnic wear brand at DLF Mall of India in Noida. Excerpts from an interview:

What is your style mantra?

For me, your style reflects your personality, which clothes and accessories only enhance. Festive patterns and bright colours with a modern silhouette - that's my style. I love to combine Indian colours and patterns with western silhouettes for a contemporary look. My style personifies independence, confidence and beauty with ease and comfort.

ALSO READ: No, I'm not playing Amrita Pritam, says Taapsee Pannu

Three fashion hacks.

Keep it contemporary. Keep it comfortable. Keep it classy.

Your fitness travel essentials.

I never forget to carry my workout gear.

How important is it for women to understand that being fit is more important than being thin?

Fitness is a way of life more than anything, it keeps you fresh and energised. Everybody should indulge in an activity that not only keeps them fit, but also makes them happy.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu's next 'dedicated to women of India' to release on March 6, 2020

Your preferred look.

Colourful, comfortable and contemporary - that's me and my wardrobe.

Your fitness regime.

I play squash for an hour and I do weights for muscle toning.

What do you think of the Melange festive collection?

The Melange festive collection has many versatile pieces and is perfect for many occasions. The ensembles in the collection celebrate the season's trends like intricate gold detailing, zari and sequin embroideries and accents of bright colours. In fact, the entire collection has a very festive vibe. I like to experiment with my looks, and I love the creative freedom this collection gives me. Though I am partial to the entire collection, the ensemble I wore for the fashion show is one of my favourites. It is perfect for the festive season and I can see myself wearing it on several occasions.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu starts shooting for Tamil espionage thriller starring Jayam Ravi

What do you think about the brand Melange by Lifestyle and how has the journey with the brand been?

Melange is a contemporary ethnic wear brand by Lifestyle that inspires and complements the sensibilities of the modern woman, who has a distinct sense of style. It is all about reinventing ethnic wear. I cherish my association with Melange and look forward to anything new that the brand comes up with. I think it's because I truly believe in the brand ethos and the fact that I love the ensembles is what makes our journey together even more special.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taapsee Pannu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp