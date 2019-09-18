Abhishek Bachchan-Kookie Gulati film titled, The Big Bull

By Express News Service

A day after Abhishek Bachchan shared that he has started shooting for his next film directed by Kookie Gulati, the actor has revealed the name of the film as The Big Bull.

Abhishek shared the poster on social media, and it features the headshot of a bull and has the tagline, “Abhishek Bachchan in and as The Big Bull. An unreal story.”

Written by Gulati and Arjun Dhawan, and with script mentoring by Juhi Chaturvedi, The Big Bull is produced by Ajay Devgn films. Also starring Ileana D’Cruz in an important role, The Big Bull is speculated to be based on real events that happened in the 90s, which restructured the financial fabric of the country.