Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan draws ire for supporting metro construction in Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan received flak all through Wednesday morning for showing support for metro construction in Mumbai.

Published: 18th September 2019 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan received flak all through Wednesday morning for showing support for metro construction in Mumbai, at a time when people are protesting against the cutting of trees in Aarey forest for new rail lines to be laid.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted: "Respected @SrBachchan Sir. We as activists fighting to #SaveAarey would like to know whether this tweet means that you support #MetroCarshed at Aarey? Why Massacre 2700 fully grown trees when one has alternatives. Development at the cost of nature is dangerous to mankind."

WATCH VIDEO: Whose feet did Amitabh Bachchan touch for blessings on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' 11?

Pandit's comment came in response to Big B's tweet on Tuesday that read: "Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car. Came back very impressed said was faster, convenient and most efficient. Solution for pollution. Grow more trees, I did in my garden. Have you?"

The official Twitter account of the Mumbai Metro had replied to the star's message: "@SrBachchan We are really glad that your friend could rely on Metro in an urgent situation. And thank you so much for sharing this experience with Mumbaikars."

On Wednesday, however, even as Aarey activists protested outside the megastar's home, a user wrote on Twitter: "What if patient dies in #Metro or he isn't able to spend on fares @MMRDAOfficial. Instead provide hospital which serves the tribals of #AareyForest free. Be on the side of humanity #AmitabhBachchan, bcoz wealth doesn't sustains throughout the whole life #Mumbai #AareyAiklaNa."

ALSO READ: Many stars do charity but don't discuss it: Amitabh Bachchan on Maharashtra floods 

Incidentally, Bachchan had earlier protested against Metro construction in 2010, stating that a rail line being laid next to his bungalow, Prateeksha, would invade privacy at his residence, according to a report in "latestly.com".

"It is finally happening. The metro rail being laid over the metropolis called Mumbai, some under the ground, some above over large tracts of cement structures is taking shape. There is general happiness from the commuters, for, the misery of crowded locals and the uncertainties of the three wheeler or the yellow black cab shall hopefully be greatly reduced. But here is the killer.. its going to roll over Prateeksha!" he had written in his blog on Tumblr.

Earlier this week, actors Katrina Kaif and Arjun Rampal became the latest Bollywood celebrities to express disappointment over the Mumbai civic body decision to cut down 2,700 trees in Aarey Colony to accommodate a proposed Metro car shed project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Big B Mumbai metro construction Mumbai
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp