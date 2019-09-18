Home Entertainment Hindi

Ekta Kapoor elated with 'Dream Girl' box-office run

In India, the film has registered business of Rs 59.40 crore since releasing, while overseas business was $1.7 million in the opening weekend.

Published: 18th September 2019

Producer Ekta Kapoor

Producer Ekta Kapoor (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Producer Ekta Kapoor is thrilled with the global response for "Dream Girl", and says actor Ayushmann Khurrana can pull off any role with ease.

"Ayushmann Khurrana is a truly versatile actor who can pull off any role with elan and ease. We are thrilled with the responses coming in for 'Dream Girl' from across the globe," said Ekta.

In India, the film has registered business of Rs 59.40 crore since releasing last Friday, while overseas business was $1.7 million in the opening weekend.

Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, "Dream Girl" narrates a love story with a quirky twist. Ayushmann plays role of a guy with the talent of impersonating a woman's voice. The film captures all the conflicts that comes with the situation in a witty way.

Presented by Balaji Telefilms and distributed by ZEE Studios International, "Dream Girl" released in over 480 screens in the overseas circuits on September 13. It opened in India on September 13.

"Good narratives are never restricted by boundaries and we are glad to have Zee Studios International as a long-standing partner in taking our stories across the world. From 'Veere Di Wedding' to 'Dream Girl', it's been fantastic collaborating with Zee Studios International who understand the global market for Indian films exceptionally well," she added.

"The film has registered strong numbers across many circuits. It's the #1 film in UAE and in territories like UK. In New Zealand, the film has turned out to Ayushmann's biggest opener surpassing the weekend collection of 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Andhadhun'," said Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, ZEE Entertainment.

The film also stars Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor.

