Radhika Apte to star in Apple TV’s upcoming series, Shantaram

By Express News Service

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte has been roped in to star in Apple TV’s upcoming series, Shantaram, based on Gregory David Roberts’ bestselling India-set novel of the same name.

She will star alongside Charlie Hunnam and Richard Roxburgh in this series, which is backed by Anonymous Content and Paramount Television.

Shantaram is a famous novel based on the story of Lin (Hunnam), a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and the underworld of India.

Radhika will portray Kavita, a driven Indian journalist looking for answers. Roxburgh, best known for starring in films such as Mission: Impossible 2 and Moulin Rouge!, will essay the role of Detective Sergeant Marty Nightingale, who works for the Australian Federal Police and is part of a small, elite unit trained for the pursuit and capture of escaped convicts.

American Hustle writer Eric Warren Singer has penned the series, and Justin Kurzel will direct the first two episodes.Singer and Kurzel will also executive produce the show along with Dave Erickson, Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin, Paramount TV president Nicole Clemens, Andrea Barron, and Richard Sharkey.The project is expected to start production next month in Australia and India.