Home Entertainment Hindi

Radhika Apte to star in Apple TV’s upcoming series, Shantaram

Radhika Apte will star alongside Charlie Hunnam and Richard Roxburgh in this series, which is backed by Anonymous Content and Paramount Television.

Published: 18th September 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

 

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte has been roped in to star in Apple TV’s upcoming series, Shantaram, based on Gregory David Roberts’ bestselling India-set novel of the same name.

She will star alongside Charlie Hunnam and Richard Roxburgh in this series, which is backed by Anonymous Content and Paramount Television.

Shantaram is a famous novel based on the story of Lin (Hunnam), a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and the underworld of India. 

Radhika will portray Kavita, a driven Indian journalist looking for answers. Roxburgh, best known for starring in films such as Mission: Impossible 2 and Moulin Rouge!, will essay the role of Detective Sergeant Marty Nightingale, who works for the Australian Federal Police and is part of a small, elite unit trained for the pursuit and capture of escaped convicts.

American Hustle writer Eric Warren Singer has penned the series, and Justin Kurzel will direct the first two episodes.Singer and Kurzel will also executive produce the show along with Dave Erickson, Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin, Paramount TV president Nicole Clemens, Andrea Barron, and Richard Sharkey.The project is expected to start production next month in Australia and India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shantaram Charlie Hunnam Radhika Apte
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp