Entertainment Hindi

The unit became a family while shooting 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas': Sunny Deol

Actor-politician Sunny Deol returns to direction after two decades to launch son Karan in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'.

Published: 18th September 2019 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor-politician Sunny Deol returns to direction after two decades to launch son Karan in "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" and, describing the experience as an emotional journey, he says the entire unit became a family. He hopes the feeling got translated to the screen.

"The takeaway from the shooting experience is basically the bonding and the family which we became -- the bonding that we had with the whole crew. The difficulties everyone faced without even saying 'uff'," Sunny told IANS here.

"Bringing this whole experience on the celluloid", he added, was also part of that takeaway. "You all will get to see it on September 20," he said.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol skips son Karan's debut film trailer launch event over Gurdaspur tragedy

Set in Himachal Pradesh, the film narrates a love story that strives to understand the emotion and essence of a first-time romance, with all its innocence, doubts and the complexities. The film has been extensively shot in various locales of Himachal Pradesh.

Talking about the project, Karan said: "Through the whole experience from start to finish, we became one family. In these past two years, we made so many fond memories from doing my own crazy stunts to living in a tent to exploring the Himachal belt like never before. It was wonderful."

To this, Sahher added: "I have such good memories. It has been a very emotional journey."

TAGS
Sunny Deol Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas
