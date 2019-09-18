Twinkle Khanna's post over cousin Karan Kapadia​'s nipples has netizens in splits

Home Entertainment Hindi

By IANS

MUMBAI: Author-producer Twinkle Khanna's cousin Karan Kapadia has posted a photograph with international filmmaker Christopher Nolan on Instagram. But more than Nolan and Karan, it was Karan's nipples which grabbed attention of everyone, especially Twinkle.

"There's a reason I have pointy nipples in the picture, and Chris Nolan is only half that reason," Karan captioned the image, with his nipples quite visible in his yellow t-shirt.

Reposting his image, Twinkle, who is known for her humour and wit, once again passed her hilarious comment.

She wrote: "The cousin has also inherited some of the crazy Kapadia genes. Karan, keep the one-liners and those nipples 'en pointe'."

After seeing Twinkle's comment, netizens flooded the post with their funny reactions.

One user wrote: "Hahahha. I could not stop laughing."

Another one commented: "Nipples and humour 'en pointe'.

Nolan is currently in Mumbai for the shoot of his film "Tenet" in which veteran actress Dimple Kapadia is playing a pivotal role.

