Uttarakhand documentary 'Moti Bagh' nominated for Oscars

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A documentary film based on a farmer in Uttarakhand has been nominated for Oscars.

The documentary, titled 'Moti Bagh' is based on the life and struggles of a farmer named Vidyadutt hailing from Pauri district who works towards sustaining himself in harsh conditions of the Himalayas.

Trivendra Singh Rawat, chief minister of Uttarakhand said, "We are proud of the fact that a story from our state got nominated for such prestigious award. I congratulate the people behind the project."

Ironically, the film highlights the tough life of Holly terrains, unavailability of jobs and problems of migration from the state.

The director of the documentary, Nirmal Chander, commenting on the development said, "We tried to highlight issues of the Himalayan state through a farmer. I am happy the team worked hard enough to achieve this feat."