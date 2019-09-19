Avinash Tiwary, Mrunal Thakur to headline Karan Johar’s short film 'Ghost Stories'

By Express News Service

Avinash Tiwary

Actors Avinash Tiwary and Mrunal Thakur will star in Karan Johar’s short film in Ghost Stories, which will stream on Netflix. The film is an anthology co-directed by Karan, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, and Zoya Akhtar.

Avinash made his Bollywood debut in Milind Dhaimade’s slice-of-life comedy Tu Hai Mera Sunday. He landed his first lead role in the 2018 romantic drama Laila Majnu, which was directed by Imtiaz Ali’s brother Sajid Ali and also starred Tripti Dimri.

A former television star, Mrunal Thakur played the titular character in Love Sonia (2018). She was recently seen in Super 30 and Batla House. Besides Ghost Stories, Mrunal will be seen in the upcoming Netflix series Baahubali: Before the Beginning.

A prequel to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, the period epic show will see Mrunal portraying the younger version of Sivagami. The character was essayed by Ramya Krishnan in the film franchise.Ghost Stories went on floors in August. The film is co-produced by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment.