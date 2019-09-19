Home Entertainment Hindi

Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' release date out!

The film, directed by Homi Adajania, also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan.

Actor Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan's much-awaited film "Angrezi Medium" will hit the theatres on March 20 next year.

Producer Dinesh Vijan announced the release date of the movie on Thursday.

"Angrezi Medium" is a sequel to 2017 film "Hindi Medium".

Apart from "Angrezi Medium", Vijan also revealed the release date of his another production "Rooh-Afza", starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

The film, directed by Hardik Mehta, will come to the cinema halls on April 17, 2020.

The project marks Vijan and Rao's second collaboration post "Stree".

