Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, husband confirm second baby

The news was confirmed by Aayush during an interacting with the media at the red carpet of IIFA Awards 2019, where Arpita accompanied him.

Published: 19th September 2019 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma stands with his wife Arpita Khan as they arrive to attend the 20th International Indian Film Academy awards ceremony in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma stands with his wife Arpita Khan as they arrive to attend the 20th International Indian Film Academy awards ceremony in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Salman Khan's sister Arpita and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, are expecting their second child.

This was confirmed by Aayush during an interacting with the media at the red carpet of IIFA Awards 2019, where Arpita accompanied him on Wednesday in Mumbai.

"I think the new arrival is always exciting. Arpita and I are expecting our second baby. Ours has been an amazing journey, so it starts all over again. We just can't wait for the baby to arrive," said Aayush.

Ayush and Arpita exchanged marital vows at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014. On March 30, 2016, the couple welcomed their first bundle of joy, Ahil. Over the last few days, there were reports that the couple are expecting their second baby. On Wednesday, Ayush put an end to all speculations.

Aayush made his debut with "Loveyatri" along with Warina Hussain in 2018. Asked if he took tips from brother-in-law Salman Khan on being a star, he said: "He has given me many tips, but now that I have been in this industry for a year, he has stopped giving me tips."

Arpita Khan is an ardent follower of Lord Ganesh and every year she celebrates Ganapati festival in her house. Several people from the film industry visit her place during that period. Salman, too, takes keen interest in the festival. Asked how she feels when people appreciate their clan as a secular family, she said: "Actually, we have always been a secular family and I think everyone knows that, so I feel happy."

Adding to Arpita's statement, Aayush said: "I think the whole idea of a country is to be secular and that's the basic spirit of India. So, we are always excited to celebrate Ganapati festival at home. We celebrate all religions -- Christmas, Eid, Diwali, Holi and every other festival. I feel that's what the family is all about."

On work front, Aayush will next be seen in Karan Lalit Butani's "Kwatha" along with Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arpita Aayush Sharma Salman Khan sister pregnancy news
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp