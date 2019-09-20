Home Entertainment Hindi

Quash FIR against Boney Kapoor, says Rajasthan High Court

Praveen Shyam Sethi, registered an FIR in June this year against Boney Kapoor and two others for allegedly duping him of unrealistic returns on his investment in the Celebrity Cricket League.

Published: 20th September 2019 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Producer Boney Kapoor

Producer Boney Kapoor

By IANS

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered the quashing of an FIR lodged against Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor on charges of duping an investor of Rs 2.5 crore in the name of organising a Celebrity Cricket League.

The alleged victim, Praveen Shyam Sethi, a resident of Ramnagaria in Jagatpura, registered an FIR in June this year against three people namely Boney Kapoor, one Mustafa Raj and the director of the Signature Cricket League, Pawan Jangid, for allegedly duping him in the name of unrealistic returns on his investment in the Celebrity Cricket League.

The complainant and his friend made a huge investment, but the league was not organised. Hence, an FIR was lodged at Pratap Nagar police station.

A legal team from Boney Kapoor's office confirmed that the FIR has been quashed against him but not against the other two accused. The order copy from the court is yet to come but the judgement is out.

In his plea, Kapoor said that knowing Mustafa, he attended the press conference at his request but he never collected any money from him.

The court had reserved the verdict on September 16 after hearing both the sides and on Friday, while announcing the verdict, it quashed the FIR against Kapoor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boney Kapoor Rajasthan Rajasthan High Court Boney Kapoor FIR Celebrity Cricket League
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp