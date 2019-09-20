Home Entertainment Hindi

Rahul Bose to pledge for organ donation after death

Rahul Bose already supports the causes of equalizing development through children's education and preventing child sexual abuse through his foundations.

Published: 20th September 2019 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-director Rahul Bose

Actor-director Rahul Bose (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor-director and sportsperson Rahul Bose will soon be signing up for "deceased organ donation" and would be pledging "every square inch" of his body for donation after death.

Bose, in a conversation with IANS, made the announcement and said that he is happy to "pledge everything" from bone, tissue, cornea, and every single part human beings can benefit from.

"I'll pledge every square inch of my body," said the 52-year-old actor.

ALSO READ: Rahul Bose recalls humiliating experience during his last rugby game

"The Japanese Wife" actor is a panelist at an upcoming discussion organised by CII's Indian Women Network and Yi (Young Indians) Delhi Chapters on September 24 in New Delhi. According to Bose, he will be formally signing up for donation of his organs on the date.

He already supports the causes of equalizing development through children's education and preventing child sexual abuse through his foundations.

"It's very simple for me, I take any way by which I can help human beings lead a better life... I've dedicated the last 14 years of my life to these causes, and supporting many other causes in a smaller way. So, if I can help other human beings (by donating organs), why wouldn't I?"

"If you're going to die, (and post that) if your body can be used to benefit 8-9 other human beings in terms of organs, what would be greater good karma."

ALSO READ: Rahul Bose's tweet on overpriced bananas costs JW Marriott Rs 25,000 fine

The event, happening in partnership with MOHAN (Multi Organ Harvesting Aid Network) Foundation is backed by industry and commerce body CII, which gives the actor some hope about the mainstreaming of organ donation in India.

"It's so unpopular right now... In India, there's one organ donor per 1 million people, whereas in Spain, there are 49 per 10 lakh people."

Does he encourage more and more people to donate their organs?

"I would encourage other people to find out more about it, allay their fears, superstitions and irrational beliefs. Only when you're satisfied, they definitely should."

Bose was recently in news for a Rs 442 bill he was given at a Chandigarh hotel for just two bananas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Bose Rahul Bose organ donation
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp