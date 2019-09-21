Home Entertainment Hindi

KBC 11: Sonakshi Sinha give it back to trolls after #YoSonakshiSoDumb trends on Twitter

Sonakshi Sinha is being trolled on Twitter for using a lifeline to answer a question related to Ramayana on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. 

Published: 21st September 2019 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Sonakshi Sinha was trolled for not knowing the correct answer to a question related to Ramayana.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Sonakshi Sinha was trolled for not knowing the correct answer to a question related to Ramayana. (Photo | Screengrab)

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: After #YoSonakshiSoDumb made Twitterati lose their minds, actor Sonakshi Sinha chose to respond with a befitting reply.

The actor struggled to give the right answer to a question on Ramayana during an episode of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" and netizens soon took to social media to call her out for it.

However, Sonakshi had her two cents to offer on the issue.

Twitter users have been trolling the actor mercilessly by sharing a plethora of memes with the hashtag.

"Names of few people from #SonakshiSinha's family: Shatrughan (Dad), Luv (Brother), Kush (Brother), Ram (Uncle), Lakshman (Uncle), Bharat (Uncle), name of her father's residence: RAMAYANA. Now watch this video to know why #YoSonakshiSoDumb is trending," tweeted a user.

In the video, Sonakshi is seen on the hotseat with Rajasthani artisan Ruma Devi, facing show host Amitabh Bachchan. He asks: "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?" Sonakshi is visibly confused and uses a lifeline.

One Twitter user wrote: "#YoSonakshiSoDumb She did the justice with her movie title Kalank."

Another wrote: "Don't judge book by its cover. Still shocked even my non Hindu friends could tell the answer #YoSonakshiSoDumb."

"For those who don't have the background of this trend. Sonakshi Sinha took helpline for this question but the Mother of Irony is that her Father name is Shatrughan Sinha, Brother names Luv & Kush and she lives in Bungalow called Ramayana. #YoSonakshiSoDumb," wrote another Twitter user.

One called her "dumbest ever actress", another named her "Booty without brain".

Another wrote: "Just look at this #sonakshisinha said in the first place its sita and then she said Ram. And Lakshmann ji be like #YoSonakshiSoDumb".

Some even compared her to Alia Bhatt, who got labelled as a dumb actress after her appearance on a chat show.

"Who is most dumb female actress in Bollywood? Me: Alia Bhatt. Amit Ji: #YoSonakshiSoDumb."

(With inputs from IANS)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KBC KBC 11 Sonakshi Sinha YoSonakshiSoDumb Yo Sonakshi So Dumb Twitter Sonakshi Sinha Ramayana question Ramayana
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp