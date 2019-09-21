KBC 11: Sonakshi Sinha give it back to trolls after #YoSonakshiSoDumb trends on Twitter

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: After #YoSonakshiSoDumb made Twitterati lose their minds, actor Sonakshi Sinha chose to respond with a befitting reply.

The actor struggled to give the right answer to a question on Ramayana during an episode of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" and netizens soon took to social media to call her out for it.

However, Sonakshi had her two cents to offer on the issue.

Dear jaage hue trolls.I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 21, 2019

Twitter users have been trolling the actor mercilessly by sharing a plethora of memes with the hashtag.

"Names of few people from #SonakshiSinha's family: Shatrughan (Dad), Luv (Brother), Kush (Brother), Ram (Uncle), Lakshman (Uncle), Bharat (Uncle), name of her father's residence: RAMAYANA. Now watch this video to know why #YoSonakshiSoDumb is trending," tweeted a user.

In the video, Sonakshi is seen on the hotseat with Rajasthani artisan Ruma Devi, facing show host Amitabh Bachchan. He asks: "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?" Sonakshi is visibly confused and uses a lifeline.

One Twitter user wrote: "#YoSonakshiSoDumb She did the justice with her movie title Kalank."

Another wrote: "Don't judge book by its cover. Still shocked even my non Hindu friends could tell the answer #YoSonakshiSoDumb."

"For those who don't have the background of this trend. Sonakshi Sinha took helpline for this question but the Mother of Irony is that her Father name is Shatrughan Sinha, Brother names Luv & Kush and she lives in Bungalow called Ramayana. #YoSonakshiSoDumb," wrote another Twitter user.

Just look at this #sonakshisinha said in the first place its sita and then she said Ram. And Lakshmann ji be like

#YoSonakshiSoDumb pic.twitter.com/GqqiHdZadJ — Akhilesh S Narwaria (@akhileshlodhi22) September 21, 2019

One called her "dumbest ever actress", another named her "Booty without brain".

Another wrote: "Just look at this #sonakshisinha said in the first place its sita and then she said Ram. And Lakshmann ji be like #YoSonakshiSoDumb".

Some even compared her to Alia Bhatt, who got labelled as a dumb actress after her appearance on a chat show.

"Who is most dumb female actress in Bollywood? Me: Alia Bhatt. Amit Ji: #YoSonakshiSoDumb."

(With inputs from IANS)