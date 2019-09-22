Akshay Kumar shoots with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur for music video

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday shot for singer B Praaks new single with actress Kriti Sanon's younger sister Nupur.

It is reported that the romantic song is written by Jaani. B Praak has previously lent his voice to the song "Teri Mitti" in Akshay's film "Kesari".

The song will also feature renowned Punjabi singer Ammy Virk.

A lot of pictures are doing the rounds on the internet in which Akshay is seen posing with Nupur and Ammy at the St. Xavier's college in Mumbai.

On the work front, Akshay will be seen in "Housefull 4" and "Good Newwz" this year.