Home Entertainment Hindi

Hina Khan, Adhyayan Suman get together for 'Damaged' season 2

The first season of 'Damaged' was about a female serial killer, with actress Amruta Khanvilkar in the lead role.

Published: 22nd September 2019 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Hina Khan

Actress Hina Khan (Photo | Hina Khan Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Hina Khan and actor Adhyayan Suman have been roped in for the second season of the web show "Damaged", a psychological crime drama with supernatural elements.

"I consider myself blessed to have had the opportunity to play roles which are now considered iconic. I am grateful to my fans and audiences who have appreciated and supported my work all these years," said Hina, who was last seen on the small screen as antagonist Komolika in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay".

"I am excited to be a part of 'Damaged' Season 2. It is extremely unique and challenging in terms of the character and the format as the entire story wraps up in a few episodes. I am certain the audiences are going to enjoy watching the show when it releases," she added.

Hina will essay the role of Gauri Batra, owner of a guesthouse with lots of secrets. Adhyayan will be seen in the role of Akash Batra, a part owner of the guesthouse. The show, being directed by Ekant Babani, is in production and will release soon on Hungama Play.

Talking about the show, Adhyayan said: "'Damaged' Season 2 is a unique combination of drama, thrills and supernatural. The story is engrossing and will keep the viewers guessing."

The first season of "Damaged" was about a female serial killer, with actress Amruta Khanvilkar in the lead role. The second season will narrate a new story.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Damaged season 2 Damaged web series Adhyayan Suman Hina Khan
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp