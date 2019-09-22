Salim Merchant, Shreya Ghoshal 'excited' for their new song

By IANS

MUMBAI: Popular singers Salim Merchant and Shreya Ghoshal, who wooed listeners with the song "Shukran Allah" in the past, are now all set to come up with another new track.

Salim on Saturday took to Instagram and wrote: "Had an amazing recording session with the wonderful Shreya ! Incredible singing as always. Great vibe in the studio and I can't wait for this one to release."

Along with the post, he posted a couple of pictures in which he along with his brother Sulaiman and Shreya are seen engaged in deep conversation.

Reacting to Salim's post, Shreya said that she was "so excited".