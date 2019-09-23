Home Entertainment Hindi

Parineeti Chopra all emotional after wrapping up 'The Girl On The Train' remake

Parineeti Chopra has wrapped up the shooting for Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie 'The Girl On The Train'.

Published: 23rd September 2019 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LONDON: Parineeti Chopra has wrapped up the shooting for Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie "The Girl On The Train". The actress has penned a note expressing her feelings on shooting the film.

"So, I leave London after seven weeks, finishing 'The Girl On The Train'. Words fail me. Feelings overwhelm me. This is a film that has for the first time stayed, with me after I've finished it," Parineeti said in an Instagram post.

The actress says she will miss playing the character from the film, based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, the film narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person's investigation that throws her life to the brink.

"A character that will live inside me permanently. I miss her. I miss playing her. I feel like I've grown up. I feel grateful. Life changing, is an understatement. I'm smiling as I write this and with that, I head back home - looking forward, with my heart full," Parineeti added.

Actress Anushka Sharma commenteds: "I feel you."

The psychological thriller is produced by Reliance Entertainment. The yet untitled movie is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who has previously helmed "TE3N" starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

TAGS
Parineeti Chopra The Girl On The Train The Girl On The Train remake
