Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkummar Rao cannot wait to start 'The White Tiger' shoot

Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'The White Tiger' will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani, will begin shooting in India later this year.

Published: 23rd September 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Rajkummar Rao says he cannot wait to start "The White Tiger".

Rajkummar on Monday shared photographs of himself along with Priyanka.

"Can't wait to start 'The White Tiger' with these supremely talented people. Priyanka Chopra, Ramin Bahrani, Adarsh Gourav and Mukul Deora," he tweeted.

ALSO READ: My parents were proud of me being an actor, says Rajkummar Rao

Adapted from Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel by the same name, "The White Tiger", will also feature debutante Adarsh Gourav. The film to be helmed by Ramin Bahrani, will begin shooting in India later this year.

Priyanka and Rajkummar will be seen in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao has spoiled me for life, says 'Made In China' director Mikhil Musale

Netflix is producing "The White Tiger" in association with Mukul Deora. Bahrani is also writing the screenplay. Priyanka will also serve as the executive producer.

"The White Tiger" follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajkummar Rao The White Tiger
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp