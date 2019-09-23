Rajkummar Rao cannot wait to start 'The White Tiger' shoot

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Rajkummar Rao says he cannot wait to start "The White Tiger".

Rajkummar on Monday shared photographs of himself along with Priyanka.

"Can't wait to start 'The White Tiger' with these supremely talented people. Priyanka Chopra, Ramin Bahrani, Adarsh Gourav and Mukul Deora," he tweeted.

Adapted from Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel by the same name, "The White Tiger", will also feature debutante Adarsh Gourav. The film to be helmed by Ramin Bahrani, will begin shooting in India later this year.

Priyanka and Rajkummar will be seen in pivotal roles.

Netflix is producing "The White Tiger" in association with Mukul Deora. Bahrani is also writing the screenplay. Priyanka will also serve as the executive producer.

"The White Tiger" follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city.