Home Entertainment Hindi

Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh new 'Marjaavan' posters out

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's new look from the film 'Marjaavan' has taken the Internet by storm.

Published: 23rd September 2019 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's new look from the film "Marjaavaan" has taken the Internet by storm.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter, where he shared the new look and captioned it: "Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh... Here's a glimpse of the two actors from #Marjaavaan, who reunite after the hugely successful #EkVillain... Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri... 8 Nov 2019 release."

In the photograph, a rain-soaked Sidharth can be seen holding a hockey stick in his hand.

Riteish, who will be portraying a vertically-challenged antagonist, is grabbing eyeballs with his kohl-lined eyes and a white and red coloured trishul-shaped teeka on his forehead.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, "Marjaavaan" was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on November 22 but will now be released on November 8. The film also stars Tara Sutaria in a key role.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sidharth Malhotra Riteish Deshmukh Marjaavan Marjaavan poster
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp