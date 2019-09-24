Directors wanted to see my cleavage, thighs: Surveen Chawla on casting couch

Home Entertainment Hindi

'Hate Story 2' star Surveen Chawla had to face the casting couch five times - thrice in South filmdom and twice in Bollywood.

'Hate Story 2' star Surveen Chawla

'Hate Story 2' star Surveen Chawla (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Surveen Chawla has opened up on casting couch. She said there was a time when the director wanted to see how her cleavage looked, and another one was interested in her thighs.

The actress started her showbiz journey with the TV show 'Kahiin to Hoga' and went on to act in more small screen projects. She also featured in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films apart from Bollywood movies.

The 'Hate Story 2' actress had to face the casting couch five times - thrice in South filmdom and twice in Bollywood.

"A director wanted to see how my cleavage looked. Another director wanted to see how my thighs looked," Surveen said in an interview with Pinkvilla.

She also revealed that there was a time when she was called overweight. "I went to give this audition and the person told me, 'You are overweight'. I was just 56 kilos and I thought the person needed glasses," she quipped.

Her experience in TV didn't make it easy for her.

"Yes, there was a time when people told me you are overexposed because of television. For sometime, I tried to hide it from producers and tell them I did TV only for a year, but I realised later that 'Why am I doing this?' Isn't it going to be easier for a team to get someone who already knows how to do their lines?," she said.

