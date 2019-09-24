Home Entertainment Hindi

I respect my body and my skin, says Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu  believes in respecting her body and swears by good skin.

Published: 24th September 2019 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu (Photo | Taapsee Pannu Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Taapsee Pannu is not a make-up junkie. She believes in respecting her body and swears by good skin. She gets candid about her beauty and fitness essentials.

Q) What's your beauty secret?

TP: Hydration!

Q) What is your beauty regime?

TP: It is quite simple but detailed, involving cleansing, moisturising and hydrating. I respect my body and my skin. So I remove my make-up at the end of my day, and I keep smiling, always.

Q) What do you do to detox your skin after wearing make-up for longer hours?

TP: Being in the entertainment industry, we tend to go with a lot of make-up under harsh lighting for long hours. I make sure to use a water-based make-up remover and I follow a detailed skincare regime. I cleanse, tone and moisturise on a regular basis, and as I said, I keep myself hydrated.

ALSO READ: Always wanted to do a film where two heroines have equal roles, says Taapsee Pannu on 'Saand Ki Aankh'

Q) The five make-up essentials in your bag.

TP: I don't wear a lot of make-up regularly. I wear it only while I am on the sets or doing promotions. Kajal, mascara, my lip colour for the day and face wipes are usually a must. I also love lip balms and always have one with me.

Q) Three make-up hacks you swear by?

TP: Having a good skin is more than enough for me. I usually apply some kajal, lipstick and mascara before stepping out of the house.

Q) One essential you can't leave home without?

TP: A nice, neutral lip colour.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's 'Queen' to Taapsee Pannu's 'Badla' - Heroine-centric film moves to its next level

Q) What kind of make-up do you prefer?

TP: One that says less is more.

Q) Your fitness regime?

TP: I play squash for an hour and I do weights for muscle toning.

Q) Your fitness travel essentials?

TP: I always have my workout gear on me.

Q) Is being fit more important than being thin?

TP: Fitness is a way of life more than anything, it keeps you fresh and energised. Everybody should indulge in an activity that not only keeps them fit but also makes them happy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taapsee Pannu
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp