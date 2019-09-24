Home Entertainment Hindi

Urvashi Rautela feels video with Boney Kapoor was blown out of proportion

Asked about talking to Boney Kapoor about the incident, Urvashi Rautela said about having a word with him and it was awkward for him.

Published: 24th September 2019 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 04:46 PM

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela has opened up about the viral video, which claimed that producer Boney Kapoor touched her inappropriately, saying "a great gesture" was "blown out of proportion".

Back in April, a video showed Boney and Urvashi posing for a photo op at the wedding reception of producer Jayantilal Gada's son Aksshay Gada, with netizens discussing how the filmmaker has touched the actress "inappropriately".

"It was blown out of proportion. It was nothing like that. The video went viral overnight. But there was nothing like that. We were supposed to work on a project. I was supposed to be part of a film, which he is doing with superstar Ajith... which I couldn't do because of my movie dates," Urvashi said in an interview to Bollywood Hungama.

"So, I knew him already. Because I couldn't do a movie with him doesn't mean I don't have a relationship with him," she added.

The actress said it "was a great gesture".

"I had just entered the party and he was also there and the person who was getting married was also there. We were just clicking pictures and I don't know... the photography or the angle or the way they captured it...it was so weird. Then it went to become such a huge and big thing. My phone was ringing non-stop for seven days. So, I think it was blown out of proportion," she added.

Asked about talking to Boney about the incident, she said about having a word with him and "it was awkward for him".

After the video went viral, the actress had defended Boney through a Twitter post.

"I felt appalled and beyond shocked this morning when I saw social media flooded with trolls of me in a video with respected Boney Kapoor sir. He is a true gentleman and it makes me feel extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/ media don't even think twice before putting up things or destroying anyone's reputation. I request all to stop trolling. I honestly respect Boney Kapoor sir and stand by him and his dignity," she wrote in the post.

