When Ranveer Singh's dad 'rolled up' behind him

By IANS

MUMBAI: Celebrities often get clicked by their fans when they are spotted at public places. It seems like for actor Ranveer Singh, his dad is no less than a celebrity as the "Simmba" star quickly got hold of his camera to make a video of his father rolling up behind him.

He recently shared a video in which he can be seen sitting in his car and his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani behind him in another car. Bhavnani even waved at the camera.

"When you are at a traffic light and your pappa rolls up behind you," Ranveer captioned the video.

On the work front, Ranveer is riding high as his film "Gully Boy", also starring Alia Bhatt, has been announced as India's official entry to Oscars 2020.