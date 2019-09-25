Ankita Lokhande joins Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Baaghi 3'

By Express News Service

Ankita Lokhande has joined the cast of Baaghi 3. She will be essaying the role of Shraddha Kapoor’s sister. The film is an action thriller fronted by Tiger Shroff and directed by Ahmed Khan.

Speaking about her character in Baaghi 3, Ankita shared, “I play a fun-loving girl, who shares a great bond with her sister. I haven’t played anything like this on TV or in Bollywood and the audience will see me in a never-seen-before avatar in my next outing.”

A popular TV star, Ankita made her Bollywood debut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, where she essayed the role of Jhalkaribai. Baaghi 3 is reportedly a remake of the 2012 Tamil hit Vettai. The Hindi version also stars Ritiesh Deshmukh in a pivotal role. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to release on March 6, 2020.