Ayushmann Khurrana never does films with pressure of Rs 100 crore club

Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered six hits in a row with his latest offering - 'Dream Girl' crossing Rs 100 crore at the box office.

A still from Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl'.

A still from Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered six hits in a row with his latest offering - "Dream Girl" crossing Rs 100 crore at the box office. He says it is a nice moment for him though he never does films with the pressure to do Rs 100 crore every time he comes on screen.

He delivered his first Rs 100 crore film with "Badhaai Ho".

"Having another film in the Rs 100 crore club is obviously a nice moment for me though I never do films with the pressure to do Rs 100 crore every time I come on screen. As an artiste, I would then open myself up to making compromises and I never want to do that," said Ayushmann.

"I want to back original content at all times. I thrive by doing good cinema, films that make a mark because they are brilliantly written and brilliantly told on screen," he added.

"Dream Girl", technically, is Ayushmann's first mass comedy. He said: "'Dream Girl' was my attempt at doing an out and out mass comedy and I'm delighted to be getting this kind of the love and appreciation from people pan India."

Ayushmann has always been trying to choose quality content that really breaks out and stands apart. "This is an age of clutter breaking cinema and the more it's not routine or formulaic, the better its response from audiences," he added. He wants to be known as the star who picks the best films.

"I will continue doing cinema that I feel is good. Today, good cinema will fetch good box office collections. Audiences will endorse quality today. So yes, after six hits in a row, the pressure is immense to continue delivering superlative cinema to audiences.

"I think I will just have to back my natural instinct at choosing scripts because that's what has given me hits and adulation," said the "Vicky Donor" actor.

