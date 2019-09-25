Home Entertainment Hindi

'Humbled by generosity': Amitabh Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke win

Published: 25th September 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday said he was short of words to express his gratitude after he was named Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient for 2018.

The 76-year actor, who completes 50 years in cinema, took to Twitter to share his response with fans.

"There is a paucity of words searching a response. For the generosity of words that pour in. I am but deeply grateful and most humbled. My sincerest gratitude," Bachchan wrote.

On Tuesday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the award for the Bollywood veteran.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest recognition in Indian cinema.

It was conferred upon late actor Vinod Khanna in 2017.

Celebrities across film industries in India also congratulated the megastar on Tuesday as he was recognised for the highest honour in Indian cinema.

Megastar Rajinikanth took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations dear @SrBachchan ji !!! You richly deserve this commendable honour!" Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has worked with Bachchan on several films, tweeted, "The most inspiring legend of Indian Cinema! He is a bonafide rock star! I am honoured and proud to be in the era of AMITABH BACHCHAN! The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward to @SrBachchan."

Southern superstar Nagarjuna tweeted he couldn't be happier to hear that the actor will be receiving the prestigious award.

"You have inspired and entertained billions and continue to do so. We love you Sir and are so very proud of you @SrBachchan," he wrote.

Singer Asha Bhosle, who was on the award jury, also congratulated the actor: "I am pleased to congratulate Shri. Amitabh Bachchanji on his getting this Prestigious Award."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently worked with Bachchan in "Gulabo Sitabo", wrote he is the "most fortunate one" who got to work with the "living legend."

"Dear @SrBachchan sir, heartiest congratulations for the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward," the "Andhadhun" star tweeted.

Bachchan's son, Abhishek, took to Twitter share his joy and pride for his father.

In a career spanning five decades, Bachchan has given memorable performances film after film and is a four-time National Film Award winner.

His "Badla" co-star, Taapee Pannu said the honour was not surprising to her.

"I am not at all surprised. He is truly deserving of all honours possible concerning Indian cinema," Taapsee told PTI.

Filmmaker R Balki, who has collaborated with Bachchan in several films like "Paa", "Cheeni Kum", said, "Amitabh Bachchan will be the first person to win a best actor award after winning the Dada Saheb Phalke award!" Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who directed the actor in "Bhoothnath Returns", said Bachchan has been ruling hearts and box office for many decades now and the award "is a true testimony to that."

"Having the fortune to have worked with him closely on many projects I am feeling elated at a personal level too," Nitesh Tiwari said.

Actor Aahana Kumra, who worked with Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap backed "Yudh", called the actor the "superstar of the millennium."

"I feel truly honoured to be living in the times where I have not only witnessed him as an actor but as a co-actor and mentor! It gives me immense joy to congratulate him on yet another win and this time it's the biggest and the most truly deserved," she said.

Writer Ritesh Shah, who wrote Bachchan and Pannu-starrer "Pink", said the award was well deserving in a long and eventful career.

"He has inspired so many people. When we celebrate people who have such devotion towards their work, we are only doing the growth of cinema in India a service," he said.

Bejoy Nambiar, who directed the actor in "Wazir", called Bachchan a "true blue legend."

"He rightfully deserves every award that comes his way," Bejoy added.

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who has had a long collaboration with the actor, said he was extremely happy, "maybe even more than sir" over the news.

  • M k Durgaprasad
    A great personality in Indian cinema and he deserves this honours
    1 day ago reply
