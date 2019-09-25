Ranbir Kapoor blows it big for Oppo in new advertising campaign

Sandeep Goyal By

Express News Service

Mobile brand Oppo’s new ad campaign for its Reno range went on air this week featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Badshah. Kapoor is supposed to be the ‘brand icon’ while Kaif and the burly singer are supposed to be his ‘brand friends’ … whatever that is supposed to mean. Kapoor and his friends ogle a birthday cake just to be cut. Kapoor uses the Oppo Reno 2’s Quadcom 20x zoom to bring the cake ‘closer’ so that they can have the cake in a manner of speaking.

The ad reminded me of a Canon camera ad I did years ago, probably in 2007 or 2008, at Dentsu where a different tourist in every ad would click a famous monument so real with his Canon that he would literally walk away with the monument. I wouldn’t say the Oppo ad is copied but surely somebody on the contract ad team was ‘inspired’ by the Canon idea, conveniently thinking that the old campaign would surely have been forgotten by all. The similarities in the idea and execution are hard to miss.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor to partner with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in 'Devil'

Kapoor has undoubted swag in the commercial. But he doesn’t have much to do. So he zooms 10x on his Oppo to steal Kaif’s beach hat. Kaif does a tit-for-tat, aims her zoom at Kapoor and dons it right back. The commercial is somewhat far-fetched, if not illusionary. Kaif and Badshah have no real roles. So that makes for three wasted famous faces, lots of money spent on them and surely not even 3x gains in terms of visibility or noticeability or recall. After having repeated and revisited the theme of celebrities being featured thoughtlessly in campaigns, week-after-week in this column, I have decided to start a Celebrity Waste Index (CWI). Oppo scores an impressive 100 per cent on CWI’s inaugural rating. I would urge the client at Oppo to See More, See Clear (the Reno’s slug line) but not be blinded by mere celebrity presence, that too in triplicate.

Gillette SkinGuard razor loves your skin as much as you do, and is the saviour for a lot of macho men who fear shaving as their skin gets itchy and dry. They feel happy when their skin is happy. Hence the need for a razor that treats the skin right. The SkinGuard puts less blade pressure: So for all men it’s a ‘razor sent from above’, designed ‘to pamper and love’.

Call me old fashioned but I love the Gillette SkinGuard ad. It is product-focused and identifies a problem. It provides a solution. It enumerates and highlights the product plus. And it shows happy and satisfied consumers. It celebrates the brand. What more could any brand ask for? You could well ask, but where is the brand ‘purpose’? Wasn’t it Gillette that not very far back asked the very pertinent question: “Is this the best a man can get?” in its global “We Believe” campaign. Well, if media reports are anything to go by, Gillette’s all-male audience got massively put off by the brand’s “attack on men” and distanced itself from the brand. So Gillette is back to the basics: Focusing on the product, on the product promise and the product delivery. Believe me, it is an evergreen formula that never fails.

ALSO READ: No wedding bells for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor yet

My favourite ad (if you can call it that) is RJ Malishka’s recent satire on the sad state of roads in Mumbai … worse than moon craters. Malishka uses many old Hindi songs in a digital video to take you on a trip to the moon and back. Dekho chaand aaya, chaand nazar aaya goes the background score as Malishka, dressed as if for Karvachauth, looks through a traditional sieve and inspects the potholes as if searching for the moon … Aadha Hai Chandrama Raat Aadhee, Aadha Hai Chandrama Raat Aadhee, Reh Naa Jaaye Teree Meree Baat Aadhee, Mulaakaat Aadhee, Aadha Hai Chandrama Raat Aadhee … and Malishka jumps over, and jumps into puddles the size of mini lakes shouting her famous patented “Mumbaaaaiii” war cry challenging the BMC to some action.

The production values in the video are pretty amateurish but the intent cannot be questioned. Malishka, the crusader, is at her funny best taking the local municipal authority head-on … a brave act made braver by the fact that most Mumbaikars would rather sign petitions about the coastal road or the Aarey trees rather than raise a hue-and-cry on the state of city roads, ravaged as they are by an unrelenting monsoon. Malishka has done it before. She is doing it again. A lone voice of protest. A lone fighter taking on the mighty mandarins. Bravo! (The writer is an advertising and media veteran.)