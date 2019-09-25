Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana gives sneak peek into life at New York University

By IANS

NEW YORK: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has become a popular social media sensations in a short time, her viral pictures on the internet being proof of the fact.

Currently, her pictures with friends from New York University are doing the rounds on the Internet.

Dressed in a white bodycon white top with beige colored skirt, Suhana looked glamorous in the photographs.

Suhana is studying filmmaking at NYU. Last month, her mother Gauri Khan posted several videos of Suhana's first day at NYU.