Social media has become yardstick to get work, says Priyanshu Chatterjee

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Priyanshu Chatterjee, who will be seen in the film "Little Baby" next, feels that nowadays social media has become the yardstick for actors to get cast in films.

"Today, presence on social media has become a yardstick to be cast -- the parameter to get a job. I feel that the more you are there (on social media), the better your chances of being selected or cast," said Priyanshu, while interacting with the media to promote "Little Baby" on Tuesday in Mumbai.

"Little Baby" talks of millennials and how the dynamics of relationships have changed over the years.

While many actors are making their presence felt on social media nowadays, Priyanshu belongs to the groups of actors who are still learning the ropes. He said, when it comes to social media, he loves to learn from younger actors.

"Gulnaz (his co star in Little Baby) is much more active on social media platforms. and I am learning from youngsters like her," said Priyanshu.

"Little Baby" is directed by Shekhar S. Jha. Priyanshu and Gulnaz Siganporia play a father-daughter duo in the film, which is slated for release on September 27.