Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushmita Sen shares her 'turning point' moment

Sushmita Sen has shared her school group photograph when she was 17-years-old and called it the turning point in her life.

Published: 25th September 2019 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Sushmita Sen

Actress Sushmita Sen (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Sushmita Sen has shared her school group photograph when she was 17-years-old and called it the "turning point" in her life.

Sushmita took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the image and called it the "turning point" of her life because just a year later she was crowned Miss Universe on May 21, 1991 in the Philippines.

She captioned the image: "Good morning sweethearts! Look what I found! The class of 1992-1993 #Afgji my school, classmates, class teacher standing in this line-up, the 17- year-old (not so confident, introvert, naive) me had no idea that, just in a matter of another year, my life would change forever, as would my choices and thereby my personality."

VIEW GALLERY: Here are some rare snaps of former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen

"This I call a #turningpoint one that awaits us all at different times and in unique ways. Never doubt its existence, keep putting one step in front of the other. Arrive you will! Gratitude and love to all my teachers and everyone in this picture for being such an integral part of my journey leading up to that empowering turning point... I love you guys! Second row extreme right."

Sushmita was crowned Miss Universe on May 21, 1991 in the Philippines. After winning the title at the age of 18, she made her foray into acting with the 1996 Bollywood film "Dastak" and later featured in movies like "Sirf Tum", "Biwi No. 1" and "Main Hoon Na".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushmita Sen
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp