Biopic of musical artist Ranu Mondal in the pipeline

By Express News Service

National Award-winning Bengali actor Sudipta Chakraborty has been offered the role of Ranu Mondal in a biopic of the railway platform singer-turned Internet sensation.

“Yes, I have been offered the film. However, I am yet to receive a script. I will decide if I want to play the character only after reading the script,” Sudipta said.

Journalist-turned-independent filmmaker Hrishikesh Mondal is set to direct the film titled Platform Singer Ranu Mondal, which will chronicle the singer’s journey from Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal to Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan on 'gifting flat' to Ranu Mondal - That's false news

“Sudipta Chakraborty has been approached for the role, but she is yet to give her nod. I think if anyone can pull off the character with perfection, it is Sudipta di. She is a brilliant actor,” said Hrishikesh.

The roadside singer-turned-Internet sensation deserves a biopic due to her fairytale success story, feels the filmmaker, who also believes this is just the right time to make a film on her because people are curious to know about Ranu.

“People are curious to know about Ranu Mondal’s life. She became a singing sensation overnight thanks to social media, so people are very interested to know more about her. Also, the film will highlight the power of social media in the present times, which has turned roadside singer Ranu into a star,” said Hrishikesh.

ALSO READ: I will always be Lata Mangeshkar's junior, says Ranu Mondal

Sharing his experience of meeting Ranu Mondal while researching for the script, the Nabadwip-based Hrishikesh said: “From what I have gathered after meeting and talking to her several times, she comes from an educated family, she loves music and has been singing right from her childhood. She is a simple and sweet person, and emotional by nature.”

“Ranu di asked me not to show anything in the movie about her life that would hurt her. Apart from that, she has been very cooperative regarding the biopic and has helped me with a lot of information and anecdotes from her life. She is a believer in God and is a very helpful person. She has been very nice and kind to me. I have also spoken to her daughter while writing the script,” he added.

Hrishikesh is working on his third feature film right now.

