Kajol pays tribute to Sridevi in a book's foreword

MUMBAI: Actress Kajol has penned the foreword of a biopic celebrating the late actress Sridevi. She says it is her way of paying a tribute.

Kajol took to Twitter and said that she is honoured to pay such a tribute. The foreword by the actress appears in Satyarth Nayak's book "Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess".

"Honoured and happy to have the opportunity to pen a foreword for a book celebrating the iconic Sridevi. It was my way of paying a personal tribute to India's first female superstar. Congratulations @BoneyKapoor, the author @SatyarthNayak and the @PenguinIndia team."

Superstar Sridevi reigned the Bollywood box-office in the eighties. She passed away on February 24, 2018, by accidentally drowning in a bathtub at a Dubai hotel.

Kajol was last seen in "Helicopter Eela". She will next be seen in "Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior", co-produced by and starring her husband Ajay Devgn.