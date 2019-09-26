Kareena Kapoor looks enchanting in figure hugging dress

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress and fashionista Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned in beautiful pastel coloured figure-hugging dress.

Kareena was sported wearing a dress with a sweetheart neckline and balloon sleeve inserts. She paired the ensemble with Serpenti coil neck piece by the the lable BVLGARI.

To complete her look, Kareena wore her hair in a sleek bun and nude make-up.

On the work front, she is currently seen co-judging dance-based reality show "Dance India Dance".

Kareena has just wrapped up the shoot of "Angrezi Medium". She will also be seen in "Good Newwz", which is scheduled to hit the screens on December 27.