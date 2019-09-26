Home Entertainment Hindi

Overwhelmed Amitabh Bachchan feels 'not worthy' of Dadasaheb

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan concluded by saying for the moment though it is folded hands and extreme humility.

Published: 26th September 2019 05:48 PM

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is being feted with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, is still feeling overwhelmed days after the Award was announced, and says he is "not worthy" of the prestigious honour.

Amitabh took to his blog and poured his heart out.

"The overwhelming love and appreciation from the moment of the declaration of the DPA (Dadasaheb Phalke Award) has been most humbling... It numbs you into a block of ice that has been kept away from the warmth of its melting for ages... cold dry and blocked that is how you feel on its happening. Then you succumb to it and begin to acknowledge its presence and worth and its delivery," he wrote.

ALSO READ: 'Humbled by generosity', says Amitabh Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke win

He added: "I cannot deny the fact that it lends me to a stage of embarrassment... When you do consider yourself not worthy of it at all... of perhaps a mistake made by them that decided on it,"

The cine icon said that such honours draw constant glare of recognition.

"The attention it draws does put you in the constant glare of recognition -- a condition we as actors work assiduously for our entire lives -- and when it does come , make all possible gadgetry to avoid it... Glares for the eyes, dark tinted windows , guarded movements to places of natural destination and on," he added.

Amitabh concluded by saying "for the moment though it is folded hands and extreme humility".

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Amitabh Bachchan in Agneepath style for winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest honour given in the field of cinematic art. Bachchan will be honoured with the award for inspiring generations with his diverse work.

"The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for two generations has been selected unanimously for Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

"The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest congratulations to him," Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar wrote on Twitter while announcing the news on Tuesday.

