Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor have a 'face-off' on show set

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a video of "almost sharing a kiss" with her "Aitraaz" co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and called it their "kind of face off" on a show's set.

Priyanka visited the sets of dance reality show "Dance India Dance" to promote her upcoming film "The Sky Is Pink". She and Kareena, who is co-judging the show, were also seen shaking-a-leg together.

The "Bajirao Mastani" star took to Instagram, where she shared a boomerang video of herself along with Kareena. In the clip the two are seen almost sharing a kiss.

"Our kind of face off... Thank you #DanceIndiaDance for having us... so much fun with your talented contestants and judges. See you soon #KareenaKapoorKhan @terence_here @boscomartis @raftaarmusic... #TheSkyIsPink in theatres on Oct 11," Priyanka captioned the image.

"The Sky Is Pink" is a romantic drama about a couple, played by Priyanka and actor Farhan Akhtar, who lose their daughter (Zaira Wasim) to pulmonary fibrosis.

The film is directed by Shonali Bose and is slated to release on October 11.