Anup Jalota recalls meeting with cancer-stricken Rishi Kapoor

After completing treatment in New York, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor came back to India earlier this month.

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Anup Jalota has praised actor Rishi Kapoor for having a positive attitude after being diagnosed with cancer.

After completing treatment in New York, Rishi Kapoor came back to India earlier this month. The nature of his disease is not known yet.

"I met Rishi Kapoorji few months ago. Now, he is perfectly all right unlike before. He was very happy and very positive. He told me he would be coming home very soon and was likely to join his shoots too. I am happy that Rishi is back hale and hearty. So, I would say if you are diagnosed with this disease at an early age and stage, you can prevent getting affected much," Jalota said.

"Rishiji told me that he was completely shocked and could have never imagined himself to be becoming a cancer patient himself. He got unconditional support from his family. His as well as his family's efforts have been paid off. We are all happy about him homecoming to Mumbai," he added.

Jalota has always used his star power to raise funds for cancer. He will soon be the chief guest of IAWA Ms. And Mrs India, being held in Mumbai on September 28. IAWA (Innovative Artist Welfare Association) is an initiative to help cancer survivors.

Opening up about his passion to create awareness about the illness, Jalota said: "Unfortunately, a few of my friends have suffered from cancer. While some of them were able to get a new lease of life, a few lost their lives. It shattered me."

