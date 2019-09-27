Home Entertainment Hindi

'Marjaavaan' star Sidharth Malhotra dismisses sabbatical rumours

Sidharth Malhotra said that makers of 'Marjaavaan' have ensured that he is presented in the film in the best possible manner.

Published: 27th September 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra in 'Marjaavaan'.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra in 'Marjaavaan'. (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra, whose last few films have performed below expectation at the box-office, has dismissed rumours that he is taking a sabbatical. Rather, pinning hope on his forthcoming release "Marjaavaan", he added that makers of action drama have ensured that he is presented in the film in the best possible manner.

"Every actor thinks about what he wants from a film before signing it. This film is an ode to all the heroes that I have seen in Hindi movies. I have always been inspired by the hero's entry, action and stuff like, so with similar excitement, I started work on this film, said Sidharth, about "Marjaavaan", while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of the upcoming film.

WATCH VIDEO:  'Marjaavaan' trailer - Sidharth Malhotra takes on a pint-sized Riteish Deshmukh

He was accompanied at the event by co-actors Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria, and Rakul Preet Singh, besides the film's director Milap Zaveri. Producers Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani were also present at the event, held on Thursday in Mumbai.

There were reports that after "Jabariya Jodi" saw not-so-favourable response at the box-office, Sidharth had decided to take a sabbatical from signing new films, till he fathomed what kind of films he wanted to do. Before this, his only release in 2018, "Aiyaaria had also flopped. Sidharth is fairly confident such fate will not repeat itself with "Marjaavaan".

To his advantage, he is back with Riteish Deshmukh in "Marjaavaan". The duo delivered the 2014 hit, "Ek Villain". The film is being billed as another vindictive drama that directly gives you a deep dive into the gruesome action you can expect from it

ALSO READ: John Abraham postpones his 'Pagalpanti', allows solo release of 'Marjaavaan' on November 8

Talking about the upcoming film, Sidharth said: "Milap (Zaveri) believes in the cinema that we all grew up watching, where a hero makes an amazing entry or does action and dialogue baazi. I personally grew up on cinema of this genre. I think for the first time I have got an opportunity to play a massy hero, so when I heard the narration of this film, I was very excited and inspired to do the role."

"Marjaavaan" is scheduled to be theatrically released on November 8.

TAGS
Sidharth Malhotra Marjaavaan
